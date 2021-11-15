House reconciliation vote could slip to Saturday

A House vote on the Democratic reconciliation package could stretch into the weekend to await an official cost estimate from the Congressional Budget Office, senior Democrats said Monday night.

The CBO, the nonpartisan scorekeeper, announced earlier Monday that it would produce its “score,” or price tag for the sweeping tax and spending package, by the end of the day Friday.

Democratic leaders had delayed a planned Nov. 5 vote because a handful of moderates wanted to ensure the CBO’s score aligned with preliminary White House estimates. The moderates had agreed to vote this week even if the full score wasn’t finished, but Democrats seem content waiting now that the CBO has promised it will be ready.

Leaders told members during a Democratic Steeing and Policy Committee meeting Monday night they would hold the vote once the score was made public. Assistant Speaker Katherine M. Clark, D-Mass., said that if the CBO score comes late Friday, the vote would likely be Saturday.

“We’re hoping sooner,” said Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill. She said the vote could come as early as Wednesday or as late as Saturday, depending on when the CBO finishes its work.