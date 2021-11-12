Manchin opposes additional EV tax credit tied to unions

Democrats hit a major speed bump Thursday in their plan to supercharge new electric vehicle tax credits for cars and trucks built by domestic, unionized workers when Sen. Joe Manchin III, a key swing vote, said he opposes that kind of preferential pro-labor treatment.

The Automotive News reported that the West Virginia senator, a moderate Democrat, criticized such pro-union provisions in the budget reconciliation package as “wrong” and “not American” while participating in an event announcing Toyota’s $240 million investment in a components plant in his home state.

“When I heard about this, what they were putting in the bill, I went right to the sponsor (Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.) and I said, ‘This is wrong. This can’t happen. It’s not who we are as a country. It’s not how we built this country, and the product should speak for itself,” Manchin told the Automotive News in an interview. “We shouldn’t use everyone’s tax dollars to pick winners and losers. If you’re a capitalist economy … you let the product speak for itself, and hopefully, we’ll get that, that’ll be corrected.”

That position puts Manchin at odds with Stabenow and other members of Michigan’s congressional delegation, and could disrupt his party’s sweeping efforts to accelerate deployment of electric vehicles across the country — a key part of their plans for tackling climate change.

Democrats’ budget reconciliation package pending in the House would grant up to $7,500 in tax credits for plug-in electric vehicles, but those credits would be boosted an additional $4,500 if the vehicle’s final assembly takes place at a U.S. facility operating under a union-negotiated collective bargaining agreement.