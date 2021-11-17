Reports: Butterfield won’t run again after North Carolina district is redrawn

North Carolina Democratic Rep. G.K. Butterfield, whose Durham-area district will become considerably more competitive under a new congressional map unless a court blocks it, has decided to retire rather than run for reelection in 2022, according to multiple media reports.

Butterfield's office declined to comment.

Butterfield, the senior chief deputy whip of the Democratic caucus and a former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, joins more than a dozen Democratic House members who have decided in recent months to retire or seek a different office as the party faces a grim forecast for the midterm elections.

His decision was first reported on Twitter by a reporter covering the North Carolina delegation in Washington for Spectrum News. Reporters for other outlets, including North Carolina Public Radio and an ABC affiliate, later confirmed the report.

Republicans need a net gain of five seats to flip the House and Democrats are entering the midterms with disadvantages, including the tendency for voters to reject the party in control of the White House during a midterm election and a redistricting cycle which favors Republicans.