Turkey trap: Democrats, Biden careen toward rocky – and pricey – Thanksgiving

ANALYSIS — Democrats on Capitol Hill and President Joe Biden — fighting one another, a stubborn coronavirus and staggering inflation — are careening toward a tumultuous Thanksgiving.

Can they avoid what might be called the turkey trap?

As they continue an intraparty battle over the contents of a $1.7 trillion domestic spending measure, polls show voters are frustrated by a party they view as out of touch. Biden’s approval rating is hovering at its lowest point (42 percent), and political forecasters from both sides of the partisan divide see a 2022 midterms map awash in red.

Consumer prices are the highest in three decades, climbing by 6.2 percent between October 2020 and October 2021. Administration officials claim inflation is being fueled by supply chain shortages caused by an easing pandemic. Gasoline and fuel oil prices are up around 50 percent over the past 12 months, beef is up 20.1 percent, chicken costs have risen by 8.8 percent and baby food costs 7.9 percent more, according to the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

And for Washington Democrats, things soon could get even worse — especially considering an ABC News-Washington Post poll released Sunday that showed 62 percent of those surveyed believe Democrats are “out of touch” with citizens' biggest worries. (In a small amount of solace for Democrats, 58 percent said the same of the GOP.)