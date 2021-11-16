Sen. Tim Scott endorses in 9 House races

Sen. Tim Scott, a top fundraiser heading into his reelection campaign next year, endorsed contenders in nine competitive House races Tuesday, positioning the South Carolina Republican as a rainmaker for his party and fueling speculation about his ambitions beyond 2022.

Scott, who is favored for a second full Senate term and had nearly $19 million in his campaign account on Sept. 30, plans to offer a fundraising boost to eight House GOP incumbents and one candidate, Army veteran Wesley Hunt, who is seeking the Republican nomination in Texas’ new 38th District.

The incumbents endorsed by Scott are Iowa’s Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks; California’s Michelle Steel, Young Kim and David Valadao; Florida’s María Elvira Salazar and Byron Donalds; and Utah’s Burgess Owens.

All the lawmakers, with the exception of Donalds, are Democratic targets in the 2022 midterms, and their races will help determine which party controls the chamber. The House map remains uncertain, as many states continue to finalize congressional district lines. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates both Iowa incumbents’ races Likely Republican for 2022.

Scott, the only Black Republican serving in the Senate, was the first African American elected to the Senate from the South since Reconstruction and has taken on an increasingly high profile, including on unsuccessful negotiations with congressional Democrats over a policing overhaul. He also offered the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s late-April address to Congress.