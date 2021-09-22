Congress stalls on police overhaul bills, again

The effort to find a compromise on police overhaul legislation officially ran out of steam Wednesday, after months of negotiations failed to reach a version that could overcome Republican opposition to pass the Senate.

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, one of three lead negotiators, announced that every possible pathway to a bipartisan deal had been exhausted, and “it remains out of reach right now.”

“The time has come to explore all other options to achieve meaningful and common sense policing reform,” Booker said in a statement, later emphasizing to reporters that his efforts were not ending.

But the announcement all but ends Democrats’ latest push to address law enforcement misconduct and racial bias — which generated nationwide protests in 2020 after a series of high-profile deadly encounters between officers and the public — in a deeply polarized Congress.

Last year, Democrats and Republicans pushed competing bills, then blamed each other when Congress passed nothing.