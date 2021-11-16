California’s Jackie Speier won’t run for another term

California Democrat Jackie Speier, a staunch defender of women’s rights during her 13 years in Congress, will retire at the end of her term rather than seek reelection next year.

“It's time for me to come home,” she said in a two-minute video posted on social media. “Time for me to be more than a weekend wife, mother and friend.”

Speier opened the video with a reference to the anniversary of her near-death experience at the infamous Peoples Temple cult at Jonestown in Guyana where Speier, then a Capitol Hill staffer, was shot in 1978.

”Forty-three years ago this week, I was lying on an airstrip in the jungles of Guyana with five bullet holes in my body,” said Speier, 71. “I vowed that if I survived, I would dedicate my life to public service. I lived, and certainly it's been a remarkable journey that has surpassed my wildest dreams.”

Speier’s retirement comes after a series of departures from Democrats, including several of the party’s longest tenured and highest-ranking members, as the party faces long odds against maintaining their majority after the midterm elections.