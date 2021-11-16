California’s Jackie Speier won’t run for another term
Advocate for women's rights survived Jonestown assassination attempt
California Democrat Jackie Speier, a staunch defender of women’s rights during her 13 years in Congress, will retire at the end of her term rather than seek reelection next year.
“It's time for me to come home,” she said in a two-minute video posted on social media. “Time for me to be more than a weekend wife, mother and friend.”
Speier opened the video with a reference to the anniversary of her near-death experience at the infamous Peoples Temple cult at Jonestown in Guyana where Speier, then a Capitol Hill staffer, was shot in 1978.
”Forty-three years ago this week, I was lying on an airstrip in the jungles of Guyana with five bullet holes in my body,” said Speier, 71. “I vowed that if I survived, I would dedicate my life to public service. I lived, and certainly it's been a remarkable journey that has surpassed my wildest dreams.”
Speier’s retirement comes after a series of departures from Democrats, including several of the party’s longest tenured and highest-ranking members, as the party faces long odds against maintaining their majority after the midterm elections.
Speier holds senior positions on the House Armed Services and Select Intelligence committees, and chairs subcommittees on both. She also sits on the Oversight and Reform Committee.
Republicans need a net gain of five seats to flip the House and Democrats are entering the midterms with several disadvantages, including the tendency for voters to reject the party in control of the White House during a midterm election and a redistricting cycle which favors Republicans.
Speier’s decision could feed into the GOP’s attempt to portray incumbent Democrats as despondent about their midterm chances.
“Jackie Speier knows Democrats’ time in the majority is coming to an end, so she made the smart choice to retire,” Mike Berg, a spokesman for the National Republican Campaign Committee, said in a statement.
But her departure is unlikely to provide the GOP with another pickup opportunity. She has consistently won reelection with more than 75 percent of the vote. President Joe Biden won her 14th District in the San Francisco area, by 57 points in 2020. The partisan makeup of the district appeared unlikely to change on the first draft of California's new congressional maps released last week.
Focus on sexual assault
Speier, the chair of the Armed Services Personnel Subcommittee, has long been a champion of sexual assault reform in the military, and her retirement comes as serious reforms pick up steam in Congress.
But it wasn’t always that way. Speier first introduced legislation to curb sexual assault in the ranks in 2011. Her bill, the STOP Act, would have removed the handling of military sexual assault cases from the chain of command, and created a new, autonomous office to handle such claims. It would take a decade for the legislation to find broad support among lawmakers.
Along the way, Speier shared her own experiences with sexual assault. In October 2017, as an increasing number of women recounted stories of harassment and assault using the #MeToo hashtag on social media, Speier shared a video to Twitter detailing a time a senior staffer allegedly assaulted her on Capitol Hill.
“I know what it’s like to keep these things hidden deep down inside,” Speier said in the video.
But now, Speier’s efforts are getting results. In 2020, Speier introduced the I am Vanessa Guillén Act, which had 187 bipartisan cosponsors.
The bill would amend the Uniform Code of Military Justice to include a standalone sexual harassment offense, and remove investigations of sexual harassment and assault claims from the chain of command — a seismic shift in how the military handles such proceedings.
In May, Speier reintroduced the legislation. And in September, House lawmakers adopted a slate of Speier’s amendments to the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act that would overhaul the military justice system, including establishing an independent committee to review prosecutorial decisions in sexual assault and harassment cases.
‘Sense of urgency’
It was not the first time Speier made a dramatic personal revelation to underscore the stakes in a political battle. In 2011, she announced on the House floor that she had undergone a second-trimester abortion two decades earlier, after she was told the baby would not survive. She used the experience to buttress her argument that such decisions should be made solely by women and their doctors.
She has also fought for equal pay, for more women-owned small businesses in government contracting, and against nonconsensual pornography, often called “revenge porn.”
Speier’s career in politics began while she was a freshman at the University of California-Davis, when California Democratic Rep. Leo J. Ryan offered her an academic internship that became a job on Capitol Hill. Speier accompanied Ryan on a trip to Guyana during an investigation of the Jonestown compound.
While there, cult members opened fire on their party, and Ryan and several others were killed. Speier had to undergo 10 surgeries and still has two bullets in her body.
The Jonestown nightmare, and other personal travails, gave her what she calls a “sense of urgency” in both life and politics.
Michael Macagnone contributed to this report.