New lines, new numbers, new ratings in Iowa

ANALYSIS — Republicans didn’t have full control of redrawing the congressional lines in Iowa, but the new map gives them an opportunity to squeeze one more seat out of the Hawkeye State on their way to the House majority.

With maps originating from the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, or LSA, and then subject to approval by the state Legislature and governor, Iowa has been a model for those trying to wrest some control of the redistricting process from politicians.

The process and guidelines have resulted in consistently competitive races. Over the last decade, an Iowa seat switched party hands five times. That’s five more than in Ohio, which has more than three times the number of seats.

In 2020, Republicans flipped two Democratic seats by unseating Rep. Abby Finkenauer and winning the open seat vacated by Rep. Dave Loebsack. If Republicans can hold those seats and defeat Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne next year, they will have full control of the House delegation for the first time since the 1950s.

1st District (Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R)

Because the LSA was not permitted to consider incumbent residences or political data, and had to try to keep each of Iowa’s 99 counties whole, it presented Miller-Meeks, a freshman who won her current 2nd District seat last year by just six votes, with a decision.