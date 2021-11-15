Lawmakers brave more than just cold at White House signing ceremony

President Joe Biden on Monday thanked Sen. Rob Portman for his work in crafting the bipartisan infrastructure law, calling him a “hell of a good guy.” But in a sign of the times, Biden quipped about the Ohio Republican: “I know I’m not hurting you, Rob, because you’re not running again.”

Portman, during remarks ahead of the president’s arrival on the White House South Lawn for a signing ceremony in chilly weather with what the White House said was more than 800 attendees, took a moment to try to praise Donald Trump, even as the former president and his supporters have criticized Republicans who cast “yes” votes for the infrastructure measure.

“Every president and every Congress of modern times has proposed major infrastructure improvements — we all have,” Portman said. “By making infrastructure a real priority in his administration, President Trump furthered the discussion and helped Republicans like me think differently about the positive impact of investments for infrastructure.”

Left unsaid was that Trump did not get anything passed even under unified GOP control of Congress and the White House — and that Trump has consistently berated Republicans who worked on the current infrastructure package and has stood by while some of those Republicans have received death threats for doing so.

Defying Trump

Trump has called for primary challenges to a slew of GOP lawmakers who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Over the weekend, he criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who voted for the measure and has been touting its benefits across his home state of Kentucky but did not attend the signing.