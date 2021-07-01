At the Races: Hot mule sweat summer

Jablonowski is the managing partner and chief technology officer of DSPolitical, a digital advertising firm that works with Democrats and promotes progressive causes. The company worked with almost 1,500 candidates nationwide last year.

Starting Out: Jablonowski was a high school sophomore in Anchorage, Alaska, when Republican Gov. Frank H. Murkowski appointed his daughter Lisa Murkowski to the Senate seat he had just vacated in 2002. “I just thought it was clearly the most blatant case of nepotism you could possibly imagine and was very, very opposed to it,” he recalled. “I literally just walked into the campaign office for Gov. Tony Knowles, who was running against … Lisa Murkowski in 2004, and said, ‘I’m too young to vote. But I’d like to help.’” Jablonowski already had the unusual status as an employee of the school district where he was also a student — he was hired to manage the computer network of his high school. So Knowles put him to work overseeing the campaign’s IT infrastructure. He helped implement what he said was the country’s first mobile canvassing operation, which equipped canvassers with PalmPilots synced to the campaigns’ voter files. “We were really pushing the envelope in terms of what the available tech was, back in 2004,” he said.

Most unforgettable campaign moment: Jablonowski left Colby College after his freshman year when a summer internship for the 2008 Obama campaign in New Hampshire turned into a full-time job managing IT infrastructure. Early on, he won a weekly contest for the interns. The prize was lunch with New Hampshire Gov. John Lynch at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway during a NASCAR event. Not realizing there were limits on where spectators were supposed to stand, he strolled to a fence surrounding the track after he finished the lunch. “I just walked right out right next to the fence in my jacket and my suit, and I had it unbuttoned, and the cars zoomed by no more than 12 inches away, right on the other side of the concrete, and I just have the distinct memory of the air from the cars blowing my suit jacket off ... over my shoulders and onto my wrists. With just like the sheer force of the car that was driving by. And a whole bunch of security descended on me.”

Biggest campaign regret: “I make a big point to not live with a lot of regrets,” Jablonowski said. But he said he had frequently been challenged during campaigns, with one of the most notable examples coming when the 2008 Obama campaign was hacked by the People’s Republic of China. “We essentially had gentlemen from the FBI walk into the office and say, ‘You guys have been compromised,’ and then essentially walk out,” Jablonowski recalled. “And so we ended up having to spend the next couple of days sorting things out.” It turned out to be a spear phishing attempt to access position papers on trade policy with China. “It was just one of those things that got a little bit of press after the fact, but nowhere near the level of what has happened in the following years. But it’s been a persistent threat for a very, very long time and will continue to be.”

Unconventional wisdom: “Planning for the future just often does not work in a campaign,” Jablonowski said. “With the whole trajectory of my career, going into college, I had a plan. I knew what my majors were going to be, what I wanted to do, and I just took a left turn by dropping out of college and going into the campaign world. It was an abrupt change for someone who likes to have a little bit more certainty, and a lot more planning going forward. But you just can’t because you don’t know what’s going to happen in two weeks, let alone two days, let alone two hours. You have to be able to respond to the environment and the conditions that you have absolutely no control over. And you can wrestle to have control of the narrative and the news cycle, but at the end of the day, you’re at the mercy of other powers. And for that, my biggest thing has just always been to live in the moment, do the best you can for the task at hand, really excel at that and be willing to adjust or change at a moment’s notice.”