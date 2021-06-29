Health care divisions persist in key Democratic Senate primary

Addressing disparities in health care coverage and rising costs remains a stark dividing line in competitive Democratic primaries, a Senate candidate forum in Wisconsin demonstrated on Tuesday.

Divisions over health care have rankled Democratic contests in recent election cycles, as the party's candidates made protecting the 2010 health care law central to their general election campaigns. Health care was one of the few issues that split the six Senate candidates and one potential candidate who joined a virtual WisPolitics forum, with some candidates backing a government-run “Medicare for All” proposal, and others supporting a public health care option.

As one of two states Republicans are defending that President Joe Biden won in November, Wisconsin is a top target for Democrats looking to grow their razor-thin Senate majority. Biden, who was in Wisconsin on Tuesday to tout a bipartisan infrastructure package, carried the Badger State by less than 1 percentage point last year. GOP Sen. Ron Johnson has not yet said whether he will run for a third term.

During the hourlong forum, each candidate described health care as a “human right.” Two Democratic candidates voiced support for a public option, which Biden also backed during last year’s contentious presidential primary.

“I’m with President Biden,” said Alex Lasry, an executive for the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team, which his father co-owns. Lasry said adding a public health care option is “the quickest and most effective way to ensure that everyone is covered.”