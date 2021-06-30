Ex-intern seeking House seat says facing gunfire cemented desire to serve

Daniel Hernandez had sworn off politics more than once on the day he found himself running into the gunfire aimed at his boss, Arizona Democratic Rep. Gabby Giffords, to help save her life.

But instead of chasing him away for good, he said, that experience in January 2011 put Hernandez, then a 20-year-old intern, on the path that ultimately led him to launch a campaign last month for Arizona’s open 2nd District seat.

“It cemented in me a desire to go into public service, and to stay in public service,” said Hernandez, now 31 and a member of the state House.

The 2011 shooting killed six people, including Giffords’ 30-year-old community outreach director, and gave Hernandez an early understanding of a grim reality that faces congressional candidates — and their staffs.

“It would be really easy to give up and say, ‘Oh, this is terrible,’” Hernandez said. “But then I’m always reminded that I’m doing this because ever since I was 5 years old, I wanted to help people. And the way to do that is by staying involved and trying to change the system.”