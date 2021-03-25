As the trauma surgeon who treated former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords after a gunman shot her and 18 others outside a Tucson, Ariz., grocery store, Randy Friese has more firsthand experience than most with mass shootings.

Friese was thinking about that now-infamous January 2011 day on Thursday, when he announced plans to run for Congress in a seat that includes parts of Tucson.

“I feel the pain and the sorrow and the loss and the grief all over again,” he said in an interview. “There’s this personal sense of, I should be doing more, I should accomplish more.”

The shooting 10 years ago was a “defining moment” in Friese’s career, he said. It inspired him to run for the state Legislature, where he has become a leading advocate for gun reform measures over the past seven years. A retired Navy lieutenant commander, he still works part time at the Banner University Medical Center in Tucson and teaches surgery at the University of Arizona College of Medicine.

Friese had already been laying groundwork for the run in the 2nd District. The district, which will be redrawn in the fall, became open with Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick’s March 12 announcement that she will not seek reelection in 2012. Republicans have said they are targeting the seat.