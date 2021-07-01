Supreme Court wipes out California nonprofit donor disclosure law

The Supreme Court struck down a California state requirement Thursday that nonprofits disclose a list of major donors to state regulators, in a decision some members of Congress closely watched for how it will affect other campaign finance disclosure rules.

In a 6-3 decision along familiar ideological lines, the court sided with two charities with histories of backing conservative causes who challenged the law as an unconstitutional burden on their freedom of association under the First Amendment.

The groups argued that sharing the information with state regulators could expose donors to “potential intimidation, retaliation, and harassment,” and dry up the charities' sources of support. California argued it seeks to police charitable fraud.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., writing for the majority, pointed out that the collection of the information does not form an integral part of California’s fraud detection efforts and the groups presented evidence that they and their supporters have faced bomb threats, protests and stalking.

“The upshot is that California casts a dragnet for sensitive donor information from tens of thousands of charities each year, even though that information will become relevant in only a small number of cases involving filed complaints,” Roberts wrote.