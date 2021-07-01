Supreme Court weakens another Voting Rights Act provision

A sharply divided Supreme Court upheld Arizona voting policies Thursday in a ruling that likely will make it harder for voting rights advocates to prove that election laws should be struck down as discriminatory.

In a 6-3 decision that split along familiar ideological lines, the majority stopped short of striking down Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act as unconstitutional, and did not make a new test to govern all similar challenges to voting rules.

But Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., writing for the court, set out legal guideposts for such challenges that would stop legitimate state election laws from being struck down under the Voting Rights Act just because those laws affected racial minorities more.

Justice Elena Kagan, in a dissent, called the decision “tragic” in that it rewrites Section 2 to weaken it and save Arizona’s laws. That dissent also highlights how the conservative majority in 2013 weakened a key enforcement provision of the Voting Rights Act in its Shelby County v. Holder decision.

Alito and Kagan both sharply criticized the other's approach in the opinion and dissent, as voting rights advocates and Democratic lawmakers reacted with calls for Congress to act to update the anti-discrimination law.