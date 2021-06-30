Rejected Alabama challenge could give Supreme Court a say on redistricting data release

The Supreme Court could end up deciding when detailed data from last year’s census may get released, after a federal appeals court in Alabama on Tuesday tossed out the state’s effort to force the Biden administration to release redistricting figures early.

A three-judge panel threw out the suit filed by Alabama and GOP Rep. Robert B. Aderholt, a member of the state's House delegation, saying they had not shown they were harmed by Census Bureau actions. The decision, handled by an 11th Circuit judge and two district judges, is immediately appealable to the Supreme Court.

The high court would have to make a decision quickly; the Census Bureau has said it will release redistricting data by mid-August.

Representatives for the Alabama Attorney General’s Office and the Justice Department could not be reached for comment late Tuesday afternoon.

Alabama sued the Biden administration in February after the Census Bureau announced a delayed release of detailed redistricting data, which originally was supposed to come as late as September. Over the course of litigating the case, as well as a separate one brought by Ohio, the agency said it would move up the release to mid-August.