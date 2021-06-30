We couldn’t say ‘climate change’: Rep. Melanie Stansbury on her staffer days

The first things you need to know about Rep. Melanie Stansbury, the newest member of Congress, are one, she’s not all that new to Washington and two, she’s a water person.

A scientist-sociologist turned politician, Stansbury clocked eight years working on climate policy, first in the Obama White House and then on Capitol Hill.

Now that the New Mexico Democrat is back in town — after winning the special election earlier this month to replace current Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in the House — look for her at one of several watering holes around the Hill. Stansbury has plans to revitalize a long-standing tradition among her fellow water people when she was a staffer: a bipartisan, bicameral happy hour.

“We used to go to this whiskey bar on Pennsylvania Ave., because you know there’s the famous saying that ‘whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting over,’” she says with a laugh. “We thought that was really clever.”

CQ Roll Call spoke with Stansbury about how she dealt with climate deniers as a staffer — and what’s changed since then. This interview has been edited and condensed.