In competitive seat and weighing a Senate run, Rep. Conor Lamb’s voting the party line more often

Earlier this month, Rep. Conor Lamb voted to repeal the 2002 military authorization for the Iraq War, after opposing its repeal two years ago. It was the latest example of the Pennsylvania Democrat’s increasing willingness to vote with his party as he navigates a competitive House district and weighs a Senate run.

All eyes are on Lamb as the Senate primary field takes shape in the Keystone State, with fellow Democratic Reps. Chrissy Houlahan and Madeleine Dean recently announcing they will not run. Contested primaries are expected in both parties for retiring Republican Patrick J. Toomey’s seat.

As a Marine veteran and former prosecutor, one of Lamb’s biggest selling points as a Senate candidate would be his record of winning competitive races by wooing voters from both parties.

Since he won a March 2018 special election that foreshadowed the blue wave that helped Democrats win House control that November, part of Lamb’s appeal in his Western Pennsylvania district has been his willingness to buck his party and work across the aisle. But data tracked by CQ Roll Call shows that Lamb has become more likely to vote with a majority of his fellow Democrats on votes that split the parties, although he still occasionally breaks ranks.

A shift?

After pulling off an upset in a district former President Donald Trump won by 20 points in 2016, Lamb quickly became one of the lawmakers most likely to split with his party’s leadership.