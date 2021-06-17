House passes repeal of 2002 military authorization for Iraq war

In a strong bipartisan vote on Thursday, the House voted to repeal the military authorization for the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 in what supporters hope will be the first of several legislative steps by this Congress to end America’s decadeslong wars in the Middle East.

Lawmakers voted, 268-161, to pass the bill to terminate the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force. Forty-nine Republicans voted to repeal. The White House has said it supports the legislation, and the Senate is scheduled to begin work on a related repeal measure next week.

Advocates of the repeal measure note it’s been a decade since President Barack Obama ended formal combat operations in Iraq tied to the 2003 U.S. invasion of the country. Continuing to have the military authorization on the books leaves it vulnerable to abuse, as many Democrats argue President Donald Trump did in January 2020 when he used it as a partial basis for legal justification of the drone assassination strike in Iraq on one of Iran’s top generals, Qassem Soleimani.

In fact, the very premise for Congress passing the 2002 AUMF remains deeply flawed, as it was based on a gross exaggeration of the threat represented by the Saddam Hussein regime, argued Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., the legislation’s sponsor, in a Thursday House floor speech before the vote.

“The Bush administration misled the American people by saying there were weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, that Iraq posed an imminent threat and by drawing a false connection between the tragic events of 9/11 and Saddam Hussein,” said Lee, who was the only lawmaker to vote against the separate and expansive 2001 military authorization for attacks on al-Qaida and related terrorist groups. She also voted against the 2002 Iraq war authorization. “Those lies and misinformation had deadly consequences,“ Lee added. “The mistakes continue to haunt us today.”