U.S. foreign aid will be cut off if Taliban take power, senators say

Senior Senate authorizers and appropriators on Tuesday warned that they would oppose continued foreign aid to Afghanistan if the Taliban retake control and roll back human rights advances in the country.

Following President Joe Biden’s announcement earlier this month that all American troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, lawmakers are grappling with what that will mean not only for U.S. counterterrorism operations but also for the future status of Afghan women and minorities as well as the billions of dollars in annual foreign assistance that taxpayers provide to the country.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are pessimistic about the ability of the Afghan government to hold out against the Taliban without a U.S. troop presence to back them up. And if the Taliban topple the civilian government, as they did in the 1990s after the Soviets left the country, lawmakers are seriously worried the fundamentalist religious group will seek to reverse the gains made in girls’ and women’s education and in female public representation in society.

In many respects, the Taliban appear to be in a “stronger military position now than at any point since 2001,” according to a March analysis by the Congressional Research Service. “Some Afghan officials reportedly suspect the Taliban of remaining in negotiations long enough to secure a full U.S. withdrawal, after which the Taliban would capitalize on their advantage on the battlefield to seize control of the country by force.”

Speaking at a Senate Foreign Relations hearing Tuesday with Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. special envoy for peace talks in Afghanistan, Chairman Bob Menendez, D-N.J., said he wanted to be “crystal clear” to the Taliban as the group considers a negotiating strategy toward the Afghan government led by President Ashraf Ghani.