House adopts rules package for 117th Congress

But tensions over the rules were especially high Monday as Republicans accused Democrats of silencing their voices with significant changes that undercut their ability to offer changes to bills through motions to recommit, or MTRs.

“There are very few times I’ve ever been this embarrassed of this body — the hypocrisy of what I’m about to see, the hypocrisy of what you think you will defend,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in floor remarks. “Everybody in this body knows it is wrong, but you feel you can grip power a little harder.”

The rules package eliminates the minority’s ability to offer MTRs with instructions. The impact of the change is that Republicans will not be able to use the MTR to alter bills on the floor, which they successfully did eight times last Congress.

Instead, under the change the minority would only be able to use the motion to send a bill back to committee. That makes the MTR more of a procedural move designed to kill a bill, which is easier for Democrats to oppose.

‘Out of embarrassment’

Rules ranking member Tom Cole, R-Okla., said the only reason Democrats were changing the rules is “out of embarrassment” that eight MTRs proposed by Republicans in the last Congress were adopted.