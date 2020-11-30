House Democrats eye changes to minority’s main legislative tool

House Democrats across the political spectrum want the rules package for the 117th Congress to change the power of one of the minority’s only legislative weapons.

The motion to recommit, or MTR, is a vote afforded to the minority on most bills that allows it to offer last-minute changes.

[‘We are either a team or we’re not’ — Democrats struggle with Republican messaging votes]

The MTR has been used in the past as a procedural vote to kill legislation by sending it back to committee, but in recent years it has become a substantive vote that would actually amend the bill if adopted. In either scenario, it is mostly used as a political messaging vote in which the minority tries to trap the majority into going on the record on controversial policies.

“It’s turned into a joke,” Michigan Democrat Dan Kildee said. “It’s something that both sides use for one purpose and one purpose only, and that is to play gotcha for the elections.”