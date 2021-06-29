FEC reviewing rules on salaries, benefits for candidates

When Democrat Nabilah Islam ran for Congress in 2020, she gave up a salary and health insurance to campaign full time. She didn’t win, but she’s trying to change the system anyway.

Islam, who lost in the Democratic primary in Georgia’s 7th District to now-Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, is calling on the Federal Election Commission to change the rules to allow candidates to secure a minimum salary and health benefits through their campaigns. She also wants the FEC to set a uniform time frame for when candidates may begin drawing compensation.

Campaign finance overhaul groups such as Issue One and Common Cause support the effort, saying it would make it easier for a more diverse collection of people to seek public office.

“This really opens the doorway for more people to even consider running for Congress,” said Danielle Caputo, legislative affairs and programs counsel for Issue One, which filed a comment letter with the agency Tuesday in support of the change.

The letter noted that “those with enough means to quit their jobs and campaign full-time have a distinct advantage over those that cannot afford to do so.”