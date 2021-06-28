Utah Rep. Burgess Owens fined by FEC for undisclosed contributions

Utah Rep. Burgess Owens has been ordered to pay a nearly $4,000 fine to the Federal Election Commission for failing to report $34,000 in last-minute contributions to his 2020 campaign.

The FEC also levied a $15,000 fine against the Alabama Senate campaign of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions for the same offense.

Owens is one of 21 Republican incumbents the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is targeting for defeat next year, as Democrats seek to maintain their narrow House majority. The former NFL defensive back flipped his Salt Lake-area district last fall, ousting Democrat Ben McAdams in one of the most closely watched House campaigns of the cycle.

So far no one has filed to oppose Owens in the next election, which will take place after new district lines are approved by the Republican-controlled state Legislature.

But the fine will likely be fodder if he does face a Democratic challenger.