Democrats lack leverage on top priority

ANALYSIS — Democratic officeholders, interest groups and talking heads have made it quite clear that they are going to spend the next year and a half blasting the GOP on voting rights and voter suppression. Not that Republicans will feel much heat.

As Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison stated after a massive voting rights overhaul bill stalled in the Senate last week:

“Today’s vote is yet another demonstration that the Republican Party is determined to undermine our democracy by restricting voting rights. … Republicans are pursuing a power grab through their coordinated effort, aided by dark money groups, to suppress voters across the country because they know the only way they can win is to cheat. This fight is far from over. I will do everything in my power so that my two sons don’t have to fight the same battles my grandparents did to make their voices heard as Black people in South Carolina.”

But while the Democratic message surely will resonate in minority communities and among progressives — and may even strike a chord among upscale, white suburbanites — there isn’t much political pressure on Senate Republicans to cooperate with President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats on voting rights.

Democrats are on the defensive in 2022 — both on Capitol Hill and in key states — because of the midterm dynamic and redistricting. As long as West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III or Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema refuses to eliminate the filibuster, Republican senators know they can block anything not passed under the more restrictive budget reconciliation process, which sidesteps the filibuster but has to concern itself, mostly, with taxes and spending.