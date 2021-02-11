At the Races: Impeachment: The Sequel

Even after watching stunning footage of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, few GOP senators seemed open Wednesday to holding Trump accountable. The former president still wields influence over the party’s base, and he is already planning to campaign against the 10 House Republicans who voted for impeachment, according to Business Insider.

Of course, a lot could happen between now and November 2022, so it’s way too early to know whether Trump’s second impeachment will be an issue in the midterms. Remember that after his first impeachment, Republicans said vulnerable Democrats had sealed their political fates, but we didn’t hear much about impeachment in last year’s closing television ads.

Starting gate

First strike: House Republicans’ campaign arm released its first target list of the 2022 cycle. The group of 47 Democrats the NRCC sees as vulnerable include incumbents in districts Joe Biden lost.

Not on the ballot, but in the race: Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley isn’t on the ballot in 2022, but don’t tell Show-Me State Democrats that. They’re looking to tie Hawley to GOP Sen. Roy Blunt, who is up for reelection next year.

Some closure: One of the most drawn-out elections of the 2020 cycle was finally brought to an end with the reluctant concession of Democrat Anthony Brindisi to Republican Claudia Tenney in New York’s 22nd District. Brindisi capitulated after a New York judge lifted a restraining order he had put on state certification while the count was subjected to exhaustive litigation. Tenney led by 109 votes at last count. This will be Tenney’s second term representing the upstate district — she was first elected in 2016, before Brindisi unseated her two years later.