Elaine Luria pays off campaign debt using corporate PAC money she said she’d reject

Corporate political action committees gave Rep. Elaine Luria more than $30,000 in the final weeks of 2020, after the Virginia Democrat reversed her policy of refusing such donations.

Luria, who ended her 2020 reelection race owing more than she had in her campaign account, used contributions from the PACs of Google, Altria, Raytheon, General Dynamics, Rolls Royce North America and others to pay off debt, according to recent filings with the Federal Election Commission.

Luria was elected in 2018, and then reelected last year, while vowing to reject donations from the PACs of companies. She changed her mind late last year, as first reported by CQ Roll Call. Back then, Luria’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment over 11 days. It did not respond to a request for comment on Monday, either.

For the entire 2020 campaign, Luria reported raising $6.6 million. As of Nov. 23, she had more than $107,000 in debts and less than $103,000 in her account.

The corporate PAC donations, totaling about $34,000 and all coming in December, also came from the funds connected to Boeing, BAE Systems, Ernst & Young and AFLAC, among others, the FEC documents show.