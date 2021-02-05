Vote-a-rama could fuel future campaign attacks

Thursday night’s marathon vote series in the Senate included a number of amendment votes designed to put vulnerable Democrats on the record on thorny political issues. And Republicans intend to use them.

“We’re going to take each of these votes by the Democrats tonight and we’re going to make sure the citizens in those states know exactly how their senators are voting,” National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott told Fox News on Thursday night.

Democrats attempted to head off the political attacks by slamming Republicans for forcing the series of amendment votes as the Senate moved forward on an additional COVID-19 relief package. Thursday’s votes kicked off the budget reconciliation process, which allows legislation to move forward with support from a majority of senators, circumventing the typical Senate process that requires 60 votes to end debate on legislation.

Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee spokesman Stewart Boss said in a statement as the vote-a-rama began that Republicans were blocking pandemic relief and their actions demonstrate why the GOP recently lost control of the chamber.

“Mitch McConnell, Rick Scott and Senate Republicans are showing today they are still more focused on their own politics than providing people who are in need with the support to get through this public health and economic emergency,” Boss said.