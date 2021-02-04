Budget ‘vote-a-rama’ begins as Senate grinds toward late night

Senators began the long, slow grind Thursday afternoon toward final adoption of a budget blueprint that would grease the wheels for a partisan coronavirus relief package.

The "vote-a-rama" that began at 2:30 p.m. will feature numerous GOP messaging amendments on a range of hot-button topics such as illegal immigration, reopening public schools and nursing home deaths during the pandemic.

As of Thursday afternoon over 700 amendments had been filed; though only a fraction will actually get a vote, the deliberations could still go late into the night or early Friday morning. "I have a feeling it'll be a very long night, but I assume we'll get out of here at some point," Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said before the vote-a-rama kicked off.

The underlying budget resolution would carve out room for up to $1.89 trillion in spending and tax cuts in a subsequent reconciliation package, which would need just a simple majority for passage rather than the usual 60 Senate votes.

The House adopted a very similar blueprint on Wednesday, but the version the Senate wraps up will need to go back to the House for final adoption in that chamber because of some technical differences as well as amendments the Senate added. After the final House vote, Democrats will start writing the actual COVID-19 aid package in a dozen committees next week.