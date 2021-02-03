Senate GOP starts laying amendment traps for budget debate

Senate Republicans began arming themselves with a slew of amendments Wednesday to slow down work on a budget resolution that Democrats need to produce a filibuster-free pandemic relief package.

Laying the groundwork for a prolonged “vote-a-rama” on the Senate floor this week, Republicans filed about 180 amendments by early afternoon and promised more as they protested a Democratic decision to use the budget reconciliation process to skirt GOP opposition.

“Senate Republicans will be ready and waiting with a host of amendments to improve the rushed procedural step that’s being jammed through,” Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the floor.

“We’ll be getting senators on the record about whether taxpayers should fund checks for illegal immigrants; whether Democrats should raise taxes on small businesses in the midst of this historic crisis; and whether generous federal funding should pour into school districts where the unions refuse to let school open,” McConnell said. “And this is just a small taste.”

Minimum wage, school reopenings

Between them, freshman GOP Sens. Roger Marshall of Kansas and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee had filed 46 amendments to the Democrats’ budget resolution. North Dakota’s John Hoeven accounted for another 23, and Florida’s Marco Rubio had 22 of his own.