Loneliest class in Congress wonders how to make friends

First impressions matter, as freshman Rep. Sara Jacobs understands after meeting some of her colleagues while ducking under a seat and grabbing an evacuation hood.

“When I was trapped in the gallery on Jan. 6, that was the first time I met some of those members I was with,” said Jacobs, a Democrat from California.

Another axiom that rings true on Capitol Hill: It’s all about who you know, even right now. This might just be the loneliest Congress in memory, but Congress is still about relationships. As roughly five dozen new lawmakers enter their second month in office and try to settle into the House, they’re asking what it means for the future.

“I don’t want to be too pessimistic, but it can have lasting consequences,” said Rep. Ritchie Torres, a Democrat from New York. “Some of the lasting relationships you form are in the earliest days of your congressional career.”

Saying “hello” in the aftermath of screams and gunfire wasn’t ideal, and finding allies over video chat can get pretty awkward. Untangling the mess of their early months in Congress will be an ongoing task for freshman lawmakers, as they figure out what’s new because of the pandemic, what’s new because of the insurrection, and what’s not new at all but just part of the same old partisan doomsaying in Washington.