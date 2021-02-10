House managers weave senator experiences into Trump impeachment evidence

Senators often saw themselves in the evidence Wednesday while House impeachment managers made their case against Donald Trump, on new security footage from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol Building or in the tweets of the former president on trial for inciting that insurrection.

California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell played a remarkable series of videos from inside the Capitol that day. They captured senators scrambling out of the chamber through a back door, fleeing down a hall just 58 steps from a police line that held back the mob, and Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York turning and running from a near encounter.

Swalwell showed photos of two insurrectionists in the Senate chamber with plastic handcuffs and said, “Imagine what they could have done with those flex-cuffs.” He described the text message he sent his wife from the House chamber amid the chaos: “I love you and the babies. Please hug them for me.”

He added, “I imagine many of you sent a similar message.”

The House impeachment team, over more than six hours, often made direct appeals to senators to use their own experiences, both as experienced politicians and victims of the attack, to evaluate whether Trump should be convicted of incitement of insurrection.