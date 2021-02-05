Court clears way for GOP’s Claudia Tenney to recapture seat from Democrat Anthony Brindisi

A New York judge cleared the way Friday for Republican former Rep. Claudia Tenney to officially be declared the winner of the 22nd District seat in New York that she lost in 2018 to Democrat Anthony Brindisi.

The ruling in the final uncalled race in the November election came after a marathon battle that stretched over three months and involved numerous court hearings and exhaustive searches for uncounted ballots or official errors that would change the outcome of the razor-thin election.

But even with Tenney headed to Congress, the resolution is still unclear. Brindisi has said that he would appeal in state court and seek to contest the results in the House.

Tenney, an attorney who represented the district from 2017 to 2019, was ahead by 109 votes when State Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte removed a restraining order that had prevented final certification of the race, according to Syracuse.com.

The race is one of two House contests that has been mired in legal and administrative arguments since the November election. In Iowa’s 2nd District, another swing district, Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks was seated in January after winning her race by just 6 votes. Her opponent, Democrat Rita Hart, has petitioned the House Administration Committee to count additional votes. The committee has not scheduled a hearing on that challenge.