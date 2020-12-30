Even as a House panel weighs a Democrat’s petition to count additional votes, Iowa Republican Rep.-elect Mariannette Miller-Meeks will be sworn in with the new Congress this weekend, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday.

Miller-Meeks appeared to flip the state's 2nd District back to red after a state recount declared her the winner by just six votes over Democratic state Sen. Rita Hart. Hart contested the results, asking that ballots not included in the Iowa recount be considered. The petition is being reviewed by the House Administration Committee.

After Pelosi said at a news conference that Miller-Meeks would be seated, spokesman Drew Hammill followed up that Miller-Meeks will be “provisionally” seated when the 117th Congress is sworn in on Sunday, “pending the outcome of the Committee’s review and consistent with House practice.”

The Democratic majority in the House narrowed significantly in November as 12 incumbents lost while the party's only gains came in two open seats in North Carolina and one in Georgia. Democratic New York Rep. Anthony Brindisi also is still fighting in a court-supervised recount with former GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney.

As a result, Democrats would hold just 222 seats when the House convenes Sunday, and three members are due to join the administration of President-elect Joe Biden. With Miller-Meeks, the GOP would hold 211 seats, with a vacancy in Louisiana's 5th District following the death Tuesday of GOP Rep.-elect Luke Letlow.