Iowa Republican appears to flip House seat by six votes

In what appears to be another pickup for House Republicans, election officials certified Monday that GOP state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks won Iowa's 2nd District by a mere six votes.

Her Democratic opponent, former state Sen. Rita Hart, has not conceded and could challenge the result in court.

Miller-Meeks initially led by 47 votes, prompting Hart to call for a recount, which shrank Miller-Meeks' margin to just six votes out of the nearly 394,000 cast. Although the State Canvassing Board certified the results Monday, The Associated Press is not expected to declare a winner "until after all legal appeals are exhausted."

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said at the board's meeting late Monday afternoon, "That [2nd District] race alone reinforces that every vote counts and can make a difference."

Hart has two days to file a legal challenge, which would set up a special judicial panel that would have until Dec. 8 to declare a winner, according to the AP. Her campaign has signaled it was considering legal options.