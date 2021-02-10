Time for Republicans to move on from term limits

ANALYSIS — Out of the White House and out of power on Capitol Hill, Republicans have gone back a quarter of a century in their playbook in search of the trick play that will get them back into the game: term limits.

It wasn’t the key cog that helped Republicans take control of the House in the 1990s, and it’s unlikely to be the game-changer in upcoming elections. But it’s not stopping ambitious Republicans from rolling it out once again.

Six Republican senators including Marco Rubio of Florida, Ted Cruz of Texas, and Rick Scott of Florida are the latest to propose limiting the number of terms members can serve in Congress.

The gang decided “the system fails the American people” if members serve more than two six-year terms in the Senate and three two-year terms in the House, according to the Cruz press release that called “political careerism” a departure from what the Founders intended.

“[I] will continue fighting to hold career politicians accountable,” added Cruz. Rubio, who has been in elected office for all but four years of his adult life after law school, is running for a third term in 2022.