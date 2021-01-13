Democrats prep for competitive Pennsylvania Senate primary

As Democrats fight to preserve their razor-thin Senate majority in 2022, all eyes will be on Pennsylvania. And Democrats are gearing up for a competitive primary in the perennial battleground state.

Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman announced last week that he is exploring running, and the race is wide open in both parties after GOP Sen. Patrick J. Toomey's announcement that he is retiring. Fetterman hasn’t decided yet if he will run. But if he does, he isn’t likely to clear the primary field.

Democrats expect the contest for the GOP nomination to be the messier primary, especially as the state has been at the center of President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the presidential election, an effort that fueled a violent mob's attack on the Capitol last week.

Republicans who objected to certifying Pennsylvania’s electors, including National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott of Florida, have faced pushback from members of their own party. Eight of the nine Pennsylvania Republicans in the House supported the objection. The lone GOP lawmaker who opposed it, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, introduced a resolution to censure Trump. Toomey, who vehemently opposed the objection, has called on Trump to resign.

A crowded Republican primary to replace Toomey could become a proxy fight for the GOP in a post-Trump era. Former GOP Rep. Ryan A. Costello, who retired in 2018 after his district was redrawn, is exploring a run as an anti-Trump candidate, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.