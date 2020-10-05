Toomey to serve out term, return to private sector

Pennsylvania GOP Sen. Patrick J. Toomey confirmed Monday that he does not plan to run for reelection nor for governor in 2022, but he will serve out the rest of his Senate term and then return to the private sector.

“The reasons I have reached this decision are not political. They’re personal,” Toomey said at a press conference. The two-term senator noted that his service in Washington has meant time away from his family and that he has long supported term limits.

Toomey's announcement came shortly after President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19, but Toomey said he made his decision earlier and that Trump's diagnosis played “no role whatsoever.”

Toomey decided to announce his decision Monday because he had already been fielding daily calls from supporters offering to help with a run for Senate or governor, he said. He also said his early announcement will give other Republicans with statewide ambitions time to organize their campaigns.

The Philadelphia Inquirer first reported Toomey's decision on Sunday. Keystone State Republicans have struggled to win statewide in recent years, leaving Toomey the only Republican elected to statewide office in Pennsylvania who is not a judge.