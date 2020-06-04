At the Races: Pivoting to protests

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call team that will keep you informed about the 2020 election. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Incumbents and House and Senate challengers, like the rest of America, struggled this week with how to respond to nationwide Black Lives Matter demonstrations, all happening amid the coronavirus pandemic. The protests, sparked by the police killing of African American George Floyd in Minnesota, are transforming the messaging of campaigns that more recently had Democrats focusing almost exclusively on health care and Republicans trying to focus on rebuilding the beleaguered economy. On top of all that, primary voters will head to the polls next week as they did this week.

Vulnerable senators were all over the place in their assessment of President Donald Trump, who has called for the military to restore order, as some protests turned to looting and vandalism. “To me, at a time like this, the president ought to be trying to calm the nation,” said Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican in a Toss-up race. Sen. Steve Daines, the Montana Republican who easily won his primary Tuesday in seeking a second term, meanwhile endorsed the president’s leadership.

Some incumbent lawmakers joined the protests, as our colleague Clyde McGrady examined. In the case of New York Democratic Rep. Eliot L. Engel, who has a June 23 primary, those appearances didn’t always go as designed. He was caught on a hot mic asking for time to speak at a news conference, explaining, “If I didn’t have a primary, I wouldn’t care.”

“We need systemic change in this country when it comes to treating others with respect, and African Americans should be free, a black man should be free to jog down the street or be free to be in a park,” said Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, who leads the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. “We have to make change, we have to make positive change.”