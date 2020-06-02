Vulnerable senators offer mixed reviews of Trump in crisis

Senators with the toughest reelection fights offered varying levels of criticism Tuesday for President Donald Trump’s hard-line approach to demonstrators, reflecting the tightrope that Republicans especially walk when it comes to the commander in chief.

Trump on Monday declared himself the law-and-order president and said he would use the military against citizens to combat violence and looting, and some of his fellow Republicans praised his leadership. But others defended the right to protest, called for efforts to calm rather than inflame tensions, or urged systemic change following the May 25 killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

Democrats running in states that Trump won in 2016, meanwhile, said the president had gone too far and said matters should be left in the hands of civilian authorities.

The senators spoke as the chamber returned to Washington for votes on nominations and possible changes to pandemic relief measures.

Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican whose longtime reputation as an independent-minded lawmaker has ebbed during the Trump era, took a sharp tone against the president.