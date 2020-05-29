Nasty primary nearly over in New Mexico district GOP wants to recapture
Other races Tuesday are driven by Luján’s bid for Senate
Republicans hoping to take back the House this year see New Mexico’s 2nd District as one of their best pick-up opportunities. But the winner of Tuesday’s primary will have to move past what has been a nasty and personal intraparty fight before she can focus on taking back the seat Democratic Rep. Xochitl Torres Small narrowly won two years ago.
In addition to the GOP rivalry between 2018 nominee Yvette Herrell and oil Industry executive Claire Chase in the 2nd District, New Mexico’s primaries also feature a crowded race in the 3rd District to fill the seat Democratic Rep. Ben Ray Luján is vacating to run for the Senate.
Luján is unopposed, but there’s a three-way race for the Republican nomination. And there is a Republican primary to take on Demoratic Rep. Deb Haaland in the 1st District, which Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates as Solid Democratic.
With women in strong positions in all three of the state’s congressional districts, there’s a good chance Tuesday’s races will decide whether the state will send its first all-female delegation to the House.
Here are the races to watch:
Politics get personal
Herrell and Chase began their campaigns competing over who is the more loyal to President Donald Trump. But their attacks became increasingly personal after the right-wing Breitbart News unearthed Facebook posts from 2015 in which Chase used an obscenity to describe Trump and said she would not vote for him.
That could have been a real problem in a district that voted for Trump by 10 percentage points in 2016, said New Mexico political blogger Joe Monahan.
“I don’t think she had any choice but to try to do the damage control on that and try to turn it on her opponents,” he said.
The ensuing melee included Chase’s accusation that Trump would not have been impeached if Herrell hadn’t lost in 2018 to Torres Small; an ad from Herrell depicting Chase as an anti-Trump valley girl; and allegations that Herrell was peddling rumors about Chase’s first marriage.
In a recent twist, the Democratic super PAC Patriot Majority and the pro-abortion rights EMILY’s list have spent more than $315,000 combined. The Patriot Majority ad could sound negative about both Republicans to a Democratic voter, and that's how the super PAC reported the spending to the Federal Election Commission. But the attack on Herrell is that she's a Trump loyalist who supports the border wall, which could help her in the GOP primary and mean Democrats see her as easier to beat. Torres Small did just that in 2018, winning by less than 2 percentage points.
Chase has led in fundraising and spending. She raised $1.3 million — $40,000 of which was self-funded — and had $200,000 cash on hand on May 13. Herrell raised $820,000 and had $70,000. They were trailed by businessman Chris Mathys, who raised $293,000 — while $276,000 of that total was self-funded — and had $15,000 on hand.
The race has also attracted a considerable amount of outside spending.
The super PAC and PAC associated with the conservative House Freedom Caucus have spent more than $437,000 to boost Herrell. Defending Main Street, which was founded to help establishment Republicans who are facing Tea Party challengers, has spent $100,000 to boost Chase.
Inside Elections rates the district Tilt Democratic.
Star power vs. staying power
Most of the national attention on the race for the open seat in New Mexico’s 3rd District, which Luján is vacating, has been focused on Democrat Valerie Plame, the ex-CIA officer who was famously outed by a State Department official in the George W. Bush administration.
But Plame has struggled to pull ahead in the crowded and expensive race. Because the district is so blue — Inside Elections rates it Solid Democratic — the winner of the primary is favored to go to Congress.
Plame has the clear fundraising advantage, raising $2 million through May 13, when she had $321,000 cash on hand, and was able to go on the air early. Her announcement video, for example, showed off her spy skills behind the wheel of a Chevy Camaro, which she drove backward.
But attorney Teresa Leger Fernandez has snagged coveted national endorsements, including from EMILY’s List and BOLD PAC, the fundraising arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.
“There are other Latinos and Latinas who have vied for that seat, but Teresa is from that community and she has been working in that community for over 30 years,” California Rep. Tony Cárdenas, the BOLD PAC chairman, told CQ Roll Call.
Leger Fernandez took almost 42 percent of the delegates at the state nominating convention, an impressive showing in a seven-way race. A poll of likely Democratic primary voters conducted for EMILY’s List by Clarity Campaign Labs last week showed Leger Fernandez — who had $482,000 in cash on hand May 13 after raising $1.3 million — leading Plame, 33 percent to 24 percent. They were the only candidates in double digits. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.
Stormy weather
Luján, a former chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, is a rising star in the caucus and comes from a deeply entrenched New Mexico political family, so he’s in a good position to win the seat that Democratic Sen. Tom Udall is giving up. Inside Elections rates the Senate race Solid Democratic.
But there is competitive three-way GOP primary to take him on. National Republicans have told CQ Roll Call they are excited about Mark Ronchetti, who has statewide name recognition after decades as a television weatherman. The Albuquerque Journal said in a May endorsement that Ronchetti is the only candidate in the race capable of winning a statewide election.
Gavin Clarkson, a college professor and former Interior Department official, has led in fundraising, with $1 million raised — $20,000 of which was self-funded — and $154,000 cash on hand as of May 13. Ronchetti had raised $830,000 and had $430,000 on hand. Anti-abortion activist Elisa Martinez, who raised $418,000 and had $40,000 on hand, came in first (with 241 votes to Ronchetti’s second-place 198) at the state Republican Party pre-primary convention in March, the Journal reported.