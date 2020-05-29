Nasty primary nearly over in New Mexico district GOP wants to recapture

Republicans hoping to take back the House this year see New Mexico’s 2nd District as one of their best pick-up opportunities. But the winner of Tuesday’s primary will have to move past what has been a nasty and personal intraparty fight before she can focus on taking back the seat Democratic Rep. Xochitl Torres Small narrowly won two years ago.

In addition to the GOP rivalry between 2018 nominee Yvette Herrell and oil Industry executive Claire Chase in the 2nd District, New Mexico’s primaries also feature a crowded race in the 3rd District to fill the seat Democratic Rep. Ben Ray Luján is vacating to run for the Senate.

Luján is unopposed, but there’s a three-way race for the Republican nomination. And there is a Republican primary to take on Demoratic Rep. Deb Haaland in the 1st District, which Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates as Solid Democratic.

With women in strong positions in all three of the state’s congressional districts, there’s a good chance Tuesday’s races will decide whether the state will send its first all-female delegation to the House.

Here are the races to watch: