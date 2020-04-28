The campaign attack ad no man could get away with

It’s a campaign attack ad that no man could ever get away with: a picture of a young blonde woman on the screen as a voice actress impersonates the candidate in a ditzy tone.

It’s no surprise that in a competitive Republican primary, Claire Chase is being attacked for Facebook posts in which she criticized Donald Trump. But the fact that one of the most sexist campaign ads in recent memory comes from a fellow female candidate is quite a plot twist.

The stakes are high and the GOP nomination is valuable in New Mexico’s 2nd District because it’s one of Republicans’ top takeover opportunities. Trump carried the expansive district by 10 points in 2016, but Democrat Xochitl Torres Small won the open seat two years later, defeating Republican state Rep. Yvette Herrell, 51 percent to 49 percent, in one of the closest races in the country.

Herrell is running again but faces Chase, a first-time candidate, in the June 2 GOP primary. The race is a good example of why the record-breaking total number of Republican women running for the House is misleading. The 2nd District features two credible female candidates, but only one of them will win the primary and there’s no guarantee the nominee will win the general election.

‘Hashtag Dump Trump’

Chase’s anti-Trump Facebook posts surfaced in September but didn’t hit the airwaves until Herrell’s ad launched last week.