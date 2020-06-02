Nominees picked in Indiana for seats now held by Brooks and Visclosky

State Sen. Victoria Spartz won a crowded 15-person Republican primary in Indiana’s 5th District on Tuesday for the seat being vacated by retiring GOP Rep. Susan W. Brooks.

She will next face Democratic former state Rep. Christina Hale in a district anchored in the Indianapolis suburbs that Democrats have on their target list this year.

Meanwhile, in the much bluer 1st District that includes Gary and suburbs of Chicago, Democrat Frank Mrvan beat 13 others in the primary to replace longtime Democratic Rep. Peter J. Visclosky, who is retiring after 18 terms. Mark Levyra beat five other Republicans for the GOP nomination.

Both seats are considered unlikely to change hands, but Democrats are more hopeful about the 5th District, with its suburban profile, than Republicans are about the 1st.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the 5th District race Likely Republican, and the 1st District Solid Democratic.