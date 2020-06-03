Steve King moves from lightning rod to lame duck
Iowa Republican made a career out of demonizing immigrants
Iowa Rep. Steve King has courted controversy and rarely shied away from a fight during his time in Congress. With his primary defeat Tuesday, the longtime House Republican lightning rod is officially a lame duck.
King’s career is spotted with inflammatory comments. But his unwavering positions on abortion and immigration provided him a high profile. He was a national co-chairman of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s 2016 presidential campaign and once upon a time, House leadership appointed him chairman of the Judiciary subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice.
His support among the GOP started to dry up last year when remarks he made to The New York Times questioning how labels like “white supremacists” were offensive forced leaders to distance themselves.
“White nationalists, white supremacists, western civilization — how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?” King told the Times.
Those remarks prompted calls for resignation from some key top Republicans on Capitol Hill, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming.
“I think you’ve seen now repeated — this wasn’t the first time — but his language questioning whether or not the notion of white supremacy is offensive is absolutely abhorrent. It’s racist. We do not support it or agree with it,” Cheney said.
King’s ties to white supremacists was not a secret. He hosted far-right, anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders at the Capitol in 2015.
“Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies,” King tweeted in 2017.
House Democrats attempted to censure King for his racist commentary in January 2019, just after they took the House majority.
The censure resolution from Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois was a direct rebuke of King, who compared immigrants to livestock and dogs and made other racist comments, including on the House floor.
“Representative Steve King of Iowa, by his despicable conduct, has dishonored himself and brought discredit to the House and merits the censure of the House for the same,” the resolution read in part.
But the effort fizzled and the House instead approved a less explicit disapproval that rejected white supremacy without painting King with the same brush. King even voted for it.
He was rebuked by his own party when the Republican Steering Committee unanimously decided in January 2019 not to seat King on any committees for the 116th Congress.
King tried to downplay this while on the campaign trail, claiming at a candidate forum last month that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy promised his “time for exoneration” would come if he were reelected and he would have his committee seats restored.
McCarthy denied making that promise.
“Congressman King’s comments cannot be exonerated, and I never said that,” he told reporters.
In August 2019 he found himself in hot water again and facing calls for his resignation, when The Des Moines Register reported King’s assertion that rape and incest have been integral to population growth.
“What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled those people out that were products of rape and incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?” King said at an event in Urbandale, Iowa.
In 2013 it looked like there could be a real chance of a bipartisan overhaul of immigration policy, when the Senate passed comprehensive legislation with bipartisan support.
King spoke out against against giving Dreamers, young undocumented immigrants brought to the country by their parents, a path to legal status.
“For everyone who’s a valedictorian, there’s another 100 out there who weigh 130 pounds — and they’ve got calves the size of cantaloupes because they’re hauling 75 pounds of marijuana across the desert,” said King.
While members of GOP leadership at that time criticized him, no action was taken. He doubled down the same week during a radio appearance.
“This is real. We have people that are … drug mules, that are hauling drugs across the border and you can tell by their physical characteristics what they’ve been doing for months,” King said.
Speaker John A. Boehner called the comments “wrong” and his language “hateful.” Majority Leader Eric Cantor called them “inexcusable.”
That same year, King sent out an SOS on Twitter when advocates for immigration legislation came to his office and asked for a meeting.
“20 brazen self professed illegal aliens have just invaded my DC office,” King posted.
King demanded Sens. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and John McCain, R-Ariz., co-sponsors of Senate immigration legislation, prevent future “invasions.”
Tension simmered following the publication of an article by Texas Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro in Texas Monthly in which he described an interaction with Boehner when he thanked the speaker for denouncing King’s comments.
“What an asshole,” Boehner responded, according to Castro.
Lindsey McPherson contributed to this report.