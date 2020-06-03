Steve King moves from lightning rod to lame duck

Iowa Rep. Steve King has courted controversy and rarely shied away from a fight during his time in Congress. With his primary defeat Tuesday, the longtime House Republican lightning rod is officially a lame duck.

King’s career is spotted with inflammatory comments. But his unwavering positions on abortion and immigration provided him a high profile. He was a national co-chairman of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s 2016 presidential campaign and once upon a time, House leadership appointed him chairman of the Judiciary subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice.

His support among the GOP started to dry up last year when remarks he made to The New York Times questioning how labels like “white supremacists” were offensive forced leaders to distance themselves.

“White nationalists, white supremacists, western civilization — how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?” King told the Times.