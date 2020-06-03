Montana awaits marquee fall as competitive races for House and Senate are set

Montana, which will host one of the nation’s hottest Senate contests this fall, moved into general election mode after its Tuesday primaries officially set out the congressional contenders.

First-term Republican Sen. Steve Daines, whom CQ Roll Call ranks as among the most vulnerable in the chamber, will face the state’s Democratic governor, Steve Bullock, in a race that has already drawn big political money from outside groups. Neither had a serious primary threat Tuesday.

Meanwhile, former state Rep. Kathleen Williams easily won the Democratic nomination for the state’s at-large House seat, defeating state Rep. Tom Winter. With 27 percent of precincts reporting, she was ahead with 90 percent of the vote when The Associated Press called the race.

Williams will face state Auditor Matt Rosendale, who bested a six-candidate Republican field that included Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton. With 61 percent of precincts reporting, Rosendale led Stapleton, 48 percent to 34 percent, when the AP called the race.

Williams’ relatively smooth primary this cycle is a contrast to her intraparty win in 2018 when it took more of an investment for her to pull out a victory. She also entered the race months earlier this time and had already banked $1.2 million by May 13.