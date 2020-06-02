New Mexico rematch: Herrell to face Torres Small again

Former state Rep. Yvette Herrell won a nasty Republican primary in New Mexico’s 2nd District on Tuesday, setting up a rematch against Democratic Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, one of the GOP’s top targets this year.

Herrell, who lost to Torres Small by less than 2 points in 2018, beat oil industry executive Claire Chase and businessman Chris Mathys in a race that drew $1.3 million in outside spending and even some Democratic mischief.

Republican voters also chose Mark Ronchetti to take on Democratic Rep. Ben Ray Luján for the open New Mexico Senate seat Democrat Tom Udall is vacating. Luján was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

And in the open 3rd District, Democrats nominated lawyer Teresa Leger Fernandez in the race for the safe blue seat Luján has held for six terms.

Trump loyalty fight

The vast, rural 2nd District covers the southern half of the state and backed President Donald Trump by 10 points in 2016.