Is the 2020 fight for the House already over?

ANALYSIS — Of the major political handicappers, not even one of them thinks the House is likely to flip in November.

Not the folks at the Cook Political Report. Not the analysts at Sabato’s Crystal Ball. And certainly not my colleagues at Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales, who in a recent column argued that the most likely House result is anything from “a GOP gain of five seats to a Democratic gain of five seats.” (For more on that, watch Nathan’s recent CQ Roll Call video.)

The general sense that the House is not in play is, in some ways, remarkable.

Republicans need a manageable 17 seats to regain the chamber, after losing a net of 40 seats, and their majority, in 2018. While only six House Republicans sit in districts carried by Hillary Clinton in 2016 (two redrawn seats in North Carolina, plus one each in California, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas), 30 Democratic members now occupy seats that backed President Donald Trump.

That means the National Republican Congressional Committee should start off with many more opportunities than the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. But that’s not how the cycle is playing out — at least not to this point.