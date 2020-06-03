New normal? Pennsylvania waits for election results

The tallies from many of the precincts are in, but the primary is not over in four Pennsylvania House races, two in each party, that are expected to be competitive in a state that is also a crucial battleground in the presidential campaign.

The delays are the result of the surge in ballots sent by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic, and emergency rules in several counties providing more time for ballots to arrive in the mail because of disruptions and curfews tied to protests over police violence.

Suzanne Almeida, interim director of Common Cause Pennsylvania, told reporters Tuesday afternoon that there was widespread voter confusion, with polling places consolidated because of the pandemic.

“What we’re seeing is voters who are showing up to their old precincts unable to cast ballots there and calling the hotline… to get directions to where they should vote,” Almeida said.