Mike Pompeo’s not running for Senate in Kansas. Here’s who is

Persistent rumors that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would enter the Kansas Senate race were put to rest Monday with the passing of the state’s deadline for candidates to appear on the Aug. 4 primary ballot.

That leaves former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach as the candidate with the biggest star power in the race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Pat Roberts, a situation national Republicans have made no secret of their eagerness to avoid. Democrats hope that Kobach as the GOP nominee will help put the seat in play.

By late last week, Senate Republican leadership had stopped actively recruiting Pompeo, a strategist told CQ Roll Call. That was a shift from even a few weeks ago, when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Politico that Pompeo remained his “first choice” for the seat.

Kobach, who in 2017 served as vice chairman of President Donald Trump’s voter fraud commission, has a reputation as a firebrand who can easily win in a primary but can also turn off the independent voters the GOP needs to court in a general election.

He lost the 2018 race for governor to Democrat Laura Kelly, who is frequently compared to the party’s Senate candidate this year, state Sen. Barbara Bollier.