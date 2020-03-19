At the Races: Uncharted territory

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call team that will keep you informed about the 2020 election. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

This week’s At the Races newsletter came together a little differently. Instead of being in our newsroom, your ATR team, like many of you, has moved to remote work. Our tireless colleagues have been keeping their social distance at the Capitol and elsewhere, bringing you the latest on how Congress is responding to the coronavirus pandemic. You can keep track of the latest developments on Roll Call’s website, which has a page dedicated to coronavirus coverage. Our CQ Roll Call team is also providing regular updates through the CQ on Congress podcast.



As for us, we’re working to see what paths campaigns are taking through this uncharted territory. We’re digging into how elections will be administered, how campaigns are adjusting and trying to connect with voters, and how candidates are talking about the pandemic. If you have any questions or tips, don’t hesitate to email attheraces@cqrollcall.com. We don’t know what will happen over the next few days, weeks and months, but we hope this newsletter and our coverage can help you make sense of it (and still bring you a laugh every once in a while).

Starting gate

A new normal: Congressional candidates have had to quickly adjust to a new world of campaigning now that they’re cut off from in-person interactions with voters. Some are getting creative and working to provide information about the pandemic.

Gabbard, out: Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard ended her long-shot bid for the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday and endorsed Joe Biden.

First incumbent to lose: Illinois Rep. Daniel Lipinski, a Blue Dog Democrat opposed to abortion rights, lost his bid for a ninth term Tuesday to challenger Marie Newman in a primary rematch that drew more than $1.5 million in outside money, mostly from abortion rights groups. He became the first incumbent lawmaker to lose a primary this cycle.